The Carolina Panthers (1-8) will host the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers had a few extra days of rest and preparation after losing to the Chicago Bears 16-13 last Thursday.

Rookie Bryce Young completed 21 of 38 passes for 185 passing yards, failing to get a touchdown.

The Cowboys decimated the New York Giants last week with 640 total offensive yards and held them to 172 yards in last week’s 49-17 win.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an MVP-worthy game, completing 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the win. He also had a rushing touchdown.

The Panthers have struggled to maintain their pass protection, and the Cowboys seem to generate pressure with ease. The Panthers’ primary concern is linebacker Micah Parsons, who has 7.5 sacks.

According to Stat Muse, Young has been sacked 29 times, the fifth most in the league.

If the Panthers expect to win, the defense will have to stop Dak Prescott, and Carolina’s offense needs to find its stride.

Marcus predicts: Cowboys by 15

His thought bubble 💭: “The Panthers are a young team and really are a few pieces away from being legit.”

Jalon’s prediction: Cowboys by 21

His thought bubble 💭: “Reich should consider sitting Young when this game starts to get out of hand.”