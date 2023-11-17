The Little Rock A.M.A Zion Church will host its 17th Man Up Summit, an annual event discussing various topics surrounding men, this weekend.

The church-led event will feature Pastor Dr. Dwanye A. Walker, guest speaker Rev. Dr. Reginald Keitt and a prayer breakfast starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We’re looking for the men to be renewed, revived, themselves, spiritually,” Ronald L. Nelson, president of the Little Rock A.M.A Zion Church Men’s Booster Club, said about the purpose of the event.

A panel discussion will be held at 10 a.m. featuring three local youth panelists, Greylyn Goodwin, Myles A. Mackey and Isaiah Robinson, on how to develop faith during the transition from boyhood to manhood.

A question and answer portion will follow.

Registration for the event is $5 per person. Guests can register in person at the church, located at 301 N. McDowell Street.