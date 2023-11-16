Charlotte’s holiday activity scene is unthawing, and the options are plentiful. From festive and fully-decked-out cocktail bars to winter wonderlands – complete with snow — fit for the whole family, the holiday season brings much-anticipated things to do to the Queen City. Here’s a list of five things to try before the season ends:

Sippin’ Santa

Sippin’ Santa at the Royal Tot has become a Charlotte holiday tradition among bar-goers. Part of Sippin Santa’s international holiday pop-up, the Royal Tot is transformed into a holiday-themed paradise, complete with Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh. Holiday-themed cocktails, appetizers, and snacks make the experience perfect for a Christmas-themed outing.

Best for: Grown Folks (21+)

Average Cost: Cocktails around $14+

When: Specific dates TBA, Nov. – Dec.

Where: The Royal Tot, 933 Louise Avenue

Themed cocktail at Sippin’ Santa in Charlotte. November 2022. (Madeline Holly-Carothers/ QCity Metro)

Light the Knights

Light the Knights at Truist Field is an ultimate winter wonderland activity in the center of Uptown Charlotte. Guests can expect ice skating, light displays, over-the-top Christmas trees, shopping, snow tubing and more. There’s also a holiday walkthrough that includes lighting throughout the stadium, snacks and a choreographed show. Light the Knights is open as late as 10 p.m. on some days.

Best for: The Whole Family (all ages)

Average Cost: Admission $10, Admission with ice skating and tubing $40

When: Select dates from Nov. 22 – Dec. 10 and Dec. 14 – Jan. 1

Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint Street

Winterfest at Carowinds

Ice skating, live holiday shows, a holiday parade and more are just a few of what Winterfest has to offer. Around the holidays, Carowinds becomes a winter-themed destination, complete with rides, activities, a curated holiday menu — with cocktails available — and a giant Christmas tree.

Best for: The Whole Family (all ages)

Average Cost: Admissions $32.99, Ice skating $15, food varies

When: Select dates Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Boulevard

Live show at Carowinds’ Winterfest. November 2022. (QCity Metro)

Mistletoe Market + Ice Skating at Camp North End

Camp North End’s annual holiday pop-up is set to return with a new addition: an ice skating rink. Guests can expect several holiday installations during Mistletoe Market, including live music, cocktails, small business vendors and more on select days. Ice skating includes skate rental and is open daily — including holidays — Nov. 22 through Jan. 7.

Best for: The Whole Family (all ages)

Average Cost: Shopping, food varies | Ice skating – Adults $10, Children 5 and under $10

When: Market – Dec. 2, 9, 16 | Ice skating – Nov. 22 – Jan. 7

Where: Camp North End, Ford Factory, 400 Camp Road

Miracle at Backstage Lounge

Miracle is an international holiday-themed pop-up cocktail bar that operates in November and December at various locations around the globe, in seven countries across four continents. The bar offers themed cocktails, small plates and desserts set in an over-the-top holiday atmosphere. Guests can expect ample mistletoe, lights and craft cocktails made for the season. Charlotte’s Miracle pop-up will land at Backstage Lounge, a speakeasy bar at SouthBound.

Best for: Grown Folks (21+)

Average Cost: Cocktails $12- $18, Small plates $7 – $16

When: Nov. 22- Dec. 30 (excludes Nov. 23 and Dec. 25)

Where: Backstage Lounge at Southbound, 2433 South Boulevard