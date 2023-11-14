A mobile dental clinic is expected to open this December in Charlotte.

The North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, NCAFCC, received $500,000 in funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation to support a mobile dental clinic.

NCAFCC is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the uninsured and underinsured in North Carolina.

Why it matters: Among all North Carolina adults, 44% lack access to dental insurance, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data.

The mobile clinic will cost around $550,000 and provide screenings, cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost to patients.

Five Charlotte-area clinics are expected to begin using the mobile unit in December, but the goal is to expand service to 10 counties in the region.

