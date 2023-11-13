Two youths were shot and seriously injured Saturday night in uptown Charlotte, police said.

According to a statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of South Church Street near Romare Bearden Park.

They found the two youths who had been shot. A gun was also found on the scene, and police arrested a third youth.

Police said they’re still searching for a second suspect but didn’t offer any information or a description.

Police didn’t release any other information, including the identities and health status of the juveniles involved.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about

the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.