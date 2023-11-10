|Friday
|Veterans’ Day Parade: Visit Uptown at 11 a.m. on Friday to celebrate veterans. High school bands, south troops, active military and first-responder units, motorcycles and classic vehicles, and more will part of the parade.
Charlotte Symphony: The Hot Sardines: Listen to brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano, and incredible vocals.
Thanksgiving: 2016: This new comedy by Elaine Alexander explores the danger of politics at Thanksgiving.
|Saturday
|Charlotte Make New Friends: Meet other single professionals ages 23 through 35.
CLT’s MACdown: Mac N Cheese & Craft Beer Festival: Feast on mac-n-cheese and enjoy local craft beer.
|Sunday
|Classic Black Cinema Series: Princess TAM-TAM: Head to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for this 1935 film starring the legendary Josephine Baker.
Women’s Brunch: Join other fierce women in celebrating, connecting, and uplifting each other.
|Kid’s Corner – Sponsored by Trinity Episcopal School
|Life Doesn’t Frighten Me (Sat-Sun): See the classic Maya Angelou poem brought to life on stage in this upbeat, family-friendly play.
Make Your Own Emoji (Sun): Help the kids in your family get in touch with their techy and creative sides when they make their own emoji that they can take home
.Sherlock Holmes & The Case of the Missing Maestro (Sat): Introduce kids to the world of symphonic music and let them put their detective skills to use in this interactive music experience.
Learn, Connect, Play: Video Gaming (Sat): Head to West Boulevard Library for an afternoon of board games, video games and more.