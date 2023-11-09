The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will travel to face the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday night.

The Panthers have just come off a disappointing home loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 5.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young had by far the worst game of his career, throwing two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.

His play was the main contributor to the defeat; the defense had a decent game. The unit held Indy to only 120 yards passing and 78 yards rushing.

The team will look to rebound against the struggling Bears, who could be without their star quarterback, Justin Fields. His backup, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, has struggled, throwing five interceptions in the last two games.

This will also be a big game for Chicago receiver and former Panthers player DJ Moore.

Moore was drafted by Carolina in 2018 but traded earlier this year to the Windy City for the first overall pick, which the Panthers used to select Young.

Moore hasn’t performed up to expectation this season, but he could have another breakout Thursday night game against his former squad, who is struggling with injuries in their secondary.

Carolina is desperate for a win if they want any chance of making the playoffs.

If the Panthers expect to win, Young has a mistake-free, and Carolina’s defense has to force Bagent to make mistakes.

*This game is played on Amazon Prime Video.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “This win will keep our playoff hopes alive.”

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 7

His thought bubble 💭: “Defense wins the game.”