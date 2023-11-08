Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced plans on Monday to open “calming rooms” in 18 schools across the county.

The calming rooms are designed to be used by students and staff to improve mental health.

The School Health Advisory Council (SHAC), an advisory group that offers advice for school health programs, was awarded a $60,000 grant through the StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Testing Program to support mental, well-being and behavioral health in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The rooms are similar to study halls or teacher lounges and will be filled with items that encourage relaxation, such as water features, yoga mats and balls, or a beverage area.

A staff “calming room” at J.M. Alexander Middle School. November 2023. (Destiniee Jaram/QCity Metro)

Schools interested in receiving the grant filled out an application and were then selected based on each school’s needs and how the “calming room” would be used, Treva Johnson, a CMS school health specialist, told QCity Metro.

Two schools from each of the district’s nine learning communities were selected to participate, and funding was split evenly, giving just over $3,000 for each of the selected schools, including:

Central : Greenway Park Elementary, Turning Point Academy

East : Eastway Middle School, Garinger High School

North : J.M. Alexander Middle School, Hopewell High School

Northeast : Stoney Creek Elementary, Ridge Road Middle School

Northwest : Tuckaseegee Elementary, Harding University High School

South : Crown Point Elementary, David W. Butler High School

Southeast : Northridge Middle School, Rocky River High School

Southwest : Berewick Elementary, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary

: Berewick Elementary, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary West: Bruns Avenue Elementary, Druid Hills Academy

“We tried to pick the schools that had the greatest need,” Johnson said.

Schools with students with high stress and low staff retention were prioritized, Johnson said.

Staff at the selected schools were also given training on accessing trauma in students.

Johnson said assessments will be completed in January to measure the effectiveness of the rooms.

A staff “calming room” featuring a water feature at J.M. Alexander Middle School. November 2023. (Destiniee Jaram/QCity Metro)

Jennifer Clarkin, a school counselor at J.M. Alexander Middle School, said the need for more programs catering to students and staff’s mental health has grown since the end of the pandemic.

“What I noticed post-COVID was an increase in social anxiety, school anxiety, being around large groups of people; the kids were being triggered,” Clarkin said.

In 2020, more than one in 10 children ages 3 to 17 in North Carolina had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety – an increase of 49% since 2016, according to the 2023 North Carolina Child Health Report Card from NC Child, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing public policies for children in North Carolina.

Clarkin says the “calming rooms” will allow both staff and students to decompress temporarily during the day, hopefully improving overall mental health.

Clarkin told QCity Metro that sometimes people “just need to take a break and catch their breath” at school, noting the importance of having a quiet place to do so.

“If they know that they can take a break for five to 10 minutes and just decompress in a quiet space, then they’re able to reset and go back [to class],” Clarkin said.

J.M. Alexander Middle School was one of 18 schools throughout CMS selected to receive funding for a “calming room.” November 2023. (Destiniee Jaram/QCity Metro)

J.M. Alexander Middle School, one of the selected schools, was able to open a second calming space through the grant. Now, the school has one room designated for staff and one for students.

“We’re excited for our staff to be able to have an opportunity to take a moment to breathe, relax and decompress whenever they need to,” Kristen Lanier, principal at J.M. Alexander, said.

Lanier hopes the rooms will increase staff retention, which has been a problem plaguing districts across the country, including CMS, recently.

At the start of the school year, QCity Metro reported 516 teacher vacancies across CMS.

Statewide, the rate of teachers leaving the industry in North Carolina Public Schools jumped above 13% in 2021-2022, an increase from 10% the year before, according to a 2022 report from the University of North Carolina.

This increase in educational staff leaving the field follows national trends;

In September 2023, about 52,000 teachers quit their jobs in the United States, its highest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2022, according to a study by Statista.

“Having a room such as this is beneficial to recruitment and retainment of staff,” Lanier said.

Lanier said she has enjoyed using the staff calming room herself.

“I love the room,” Lanier said. “I could hear the water wall in the background, and it just makes for a different environment.”