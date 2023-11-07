A local, Black-woman-owned dentistry is offering free dental care for local veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Infinity Smiles, which opened earlier this year, will offer free exams, extractions, cleanings, and fillings to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Co-owners Dr. Briana Brazile and Dr. Tatyania Moorehead wanted to give back to the veteran community this November.

“This is our vehicle to give back to the community,” Dr. Brazile told QCity Metro.

Dr. Moorehead said she has a personal reason to support veterans; she comes from a long line of veterans.

Her grandmother, cousin, mom and great-aunt all served in the military.

“Just knowing that they fought so hard for us to have the freedoms that we have is really important to me,” Dr. Moorehead said.

Dr. Brazile hopes that these preventive services will allow veterans to avoid more serious health concerns, such as infections or cavities.

“An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure,” Dr. Brazile told QCity Metro.

Those interested must provide proper military identification for eligibility.

Though not required, appointments are encouraged.

To book an appointment, call 704-336-9595.

Infinity Smiles is located at 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road, Suite 920.