Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters can expect to make decisions on Charlotte City Council at-large seats, the mayor, at-large seats on the school board and the future of a proposed school bond.

Read more on the bond:

Polling sites open at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. View a full list of polling locations here.

Voters will be asked to show a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, state-issued ID, a passport, a N.C. voter photo ID issued by the board of elections, a college ID approved by board of elections, a military ID or tribal enrollment card. There are ID exceptions for specific circumstances; view them here.