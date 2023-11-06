An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $270,023 that was sold in Charlotte earlier this year is set to expire soon.

According to a press release sent this morning from the N.C. Education Lottery, a Cash 5 ticket sold at a convenience store in Charlotte ahead of the May 13 drawing, will expire this Friday, Nov. 10.

That’s how much one person could lose out on, according to a press release sent this morning from the N.C. Education Lottery. The release said a Cash 5 ticket sold in Charlotte will expire this Friday, Nov. 10.

The odds of matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 — like this ticket did — are 1 in 962,598.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” the lottery’s executive director, Mark Michalko, said in a statement.

The ticket was sold at Caton’s Grocery on Statesville Road.

The winning ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 — since Friday is a holiday — to claim the prize.

Once it expires, the winnings can no longer be claimed.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” the lottery’s executive director, Mark Michalko, said in a statement.

The winning ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 — since Friday is a holiday and the office will be closed — to claim the prize.