The Carolina Panthers (1-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Sunday.

The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season against the Houston Texans from a clutch field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

Rookie quarterback Bryce YoungYoung has an impressive game under the play-calling of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. He completed 22 out of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.

The team will look to keep up with that momentum against the struggling Colts.

Despite a season-ending injury to star rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, backup Gardner Minshew has been a reliable option at the helm of the offense.

He’s been aided by the backfield tandem of Jonathan Taylor, and Zach Moss could pose problems for Carolina’s vulnerable run defense.

The Colts have scored at least 20 points each game. The Panthers’ defense will look to keep them in check and score some points of their own if they expect to win.

If the Panthers expect to win, Young has a big game and Carolina’s defense makes some key stops on third down.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 6

His thought bubble 💭: “Bryce will have a solid game as he gets his winning ways back from college.”

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 7

His thought bubble 💭: “They keep the momentum going.”