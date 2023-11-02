|Thursday
|Heist Flower Bar: Unleash your inner florist at this DIY flower bar.
TK Kirkland: Terence ‘TK’ Kirkland is a well-respected comedian, podcast host and writer.
|Friday
|Jazz at the Bechtler: The Music of Mulgrew Miller ft. Lovell Bradford: Enjoy live music at the Bechtler.
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You Tour Part II: Head to The Underground to enjoy a concert by this R&B musician.
|Saturday
|Festival Día de Muertos – Day of the Dead Festival: Celebrate this Mexican holiday with crafts, community altars and traditional dance at Camp North End.
Barktober!: Leash up your best friend and head to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for a “pawsome” way to spend your Saturday.
|Sunday
|Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Cheer on your favorite team at the Bank of America Stadium.
Fall Music in the Garden Series: Enjoy live jazz music from Carrie Marshall at the Duke Mansion.