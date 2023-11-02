A new live entertainment compound is set to open to the public in west Charlotte on Nov. 3.

Rozzelles Ferry Landing, located at 2831 Rozzelles Ferry Road, is an entertainment compound that will feature three unique spaces: a co-working cafe, a cocktail bar and an indoor live entertainment venue.

The indoor live entertainment venue, called Mel’s will open to the public this week, and the other two spaces are scheduled to launch in the coming months.

Owner Greg Willingham, who has hosted a number of jazz events across Charlotte, said he wants his compound to be a “neighborhood hot spot.”

“We want to bring in the quality of entertainment that Charlotte really deserves,” he told QCity Metro.

Inside Mel’s at Rozzelles Ferry Landing. October 2023 (Photo courtesy of Greg Willingham)

A love for music and entertainment

Willingham moved to Charlotte from Milwaukee, Wis., in 1998, and the Excelsior Club and Claiborne’s Bar and Lounge became his favorite places to meet other Black professionals in Charlotte.

Both businesses shut down, leaving a hole in the community, Willingham said.

“There’s not really a place for people to get a drink, listen to live music and relax,” he said.

Willingham has hosted many live music events at venues across Charlotte, most notably SOULFLO Christmas, an annual show that highlights local artists during the holiday season.

He then had the idea to open his own live entertainment venue.

For two years, Willingham searched for a space to purchase but found little success until he learned of the opening on Rozelles Ferry Road through Historic West Partners.

Willingham said he’s had a “solid following” from hosting events and hopes that support will continue in his new venture.

He also wants the space to attract new visitors to Charlotte’s west side. He plans to host programming with Five Points Community to engage the community.

“We want to help the area grow, but not forget the people who have been here for [a] long time,” he said.

Here is a description of each concept:

Mel’s

Mel’s is an indoor live entertainment venue that seats up to 60 people. It will host local and regional acts, including bands, solo artists, spoken word, and comedy performances. The space is also available to rent for private gatherings.

Inside Mel’s at Rozzelles Ferry Landing. October 2023 (Photo courtesy of Greg Willingham)

That Little House (set to open December 2023)

The speakeasy-style bar is set to open a month after Mel’s. It offers an intimate ambiance with house furniture where you can relax or network with other patrons. People can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, and small plates will be available.

The Hub (set to open December 2023)

The Hub will serve as a neighborhood meeting destination with coffee, tea, soda, and grab-and-go food. The space will have community work areas and a small conference room for private meetings. Free Wi-Fi is available.

Willingham plans to have a grand opening once each concept is done. He plans to host ticketed outdoor events in the compound in the Spring of 2024.

The soft launch for Mel’s is Thursday, featuring a performance from a local vocalist. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. Show starts at 7 p.m.