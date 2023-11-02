Rolled AF, a Black-owned Mexican food concept, is now open in Uptown Charlotte.

Back in September, we first announced that local entrepreneurs Ashley Outlaw and Felicia Reese –who own Nacho Average Food Truck and 22 Street Kitchen, respectively — would be opening a “modern Mexican” eatery this fall.

The restaurant opened today as one of twelve food stalls inside Monarch Market, a new food hall.

Rolled AF offers taquitos, burritos and quesadillas on the menu, with prices ranging from $3 for sides to up to $10 for a main dish. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on weekends).