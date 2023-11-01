There’s lots to do in Charlotte this month. From R&B singers stopping for live shows to Trap Bingo and “The Wiz,” here’s what to plan for:
Concerts
Nov. 3 – Coco Jones (R&B) | The Underground | Tickets $77+
Nov. 7 – Lil Yachty (Rap) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $49+
Nov. 8 – Flo Milli (Rap) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $35+
Nov. 13 – Sexyy Red (Rap) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $63+
Nov. 15 – Rod Wave (Rap, Trap-R&B) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $129+
Nov. 19 – 6lack (Hip-hop, R&B) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $69+
Nov. 26 – Doja Cat (Pop, Rap) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $69+
Comedy shows
Nov. 2-5 – TK Kirkland | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $35+
Nov. 11 – 85 South Presents Family Business | The Underground | Tickets $25+
Nov. 17-18 – Lunell | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $30+
Nov. 30 – Shaun Jones | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $30+
Other live shows, happenings
Nov. 11 – Trap Bingo (Bingo, Music) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $30+
Nov. 3 – “Office Secrets” Film Premier (Film, Mature Content) | Stage Door Theatre | Tickets $35+
Nov. 7-12 – “The Wiz” (Musical) | Belk Theater | Tickets $30+
Nov. 9-12 – “Speakeasy” (Musical) | Booth Playhouse | Tickets $25+
Nov. 21-26 – “Company” (Musical) | Belk Theater | Tickets $30+
Nov. 27 – “A Motown Christmas” (Live Musical) | Knight Theater | Tickets $39+
Nov. 25 – Trap Karaoke (Music, Party) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $38+