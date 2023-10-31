Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year old native of Charlotte, died under unclear circumstances in Mexico on vacation last year.

To date, no arrests have been made in her death, despite her family’s ongoing attempts to have someone held responsible.

Now, one year later –after local organizing efforts, national coverage, widespread interest in the tragedy, and an investigation by the FBI –, Robinson’s family intends to sue those present on the October 2022 trip, attorney Sue-Ann Robinson told Newsweek recently.

Timeline of events

In October last year, Robinson, a native Charlottean and graduate of West Charlotte High School, went on vacation with six others — three women and three men– to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Oct. 28, 2022 – Robinson and five others arrive in Mexico; one traveler, according to his own account in a live video online, arrives sometime the following day

Oct. 29, 2022 – Robinson is pronounced dead in Mexico

Oct. 30, 2022 – The other travelers return to the United States with Robinson’s belongings

Nov. 1, 2022 – Robinson’s family, under the belief Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, begin to question what happened

Nov. 16, 2022 – The attorney general’s office in Baja California Sur opens investigation into Robinson’s death

Nov. 17, 2022 – Robinson’s body is flown back to the United States

Nov. 18, 2022 – The FBI opens investigation into Robinson’s death

Nov. 18, 2022 – A video of what appears to be a woman attacking an unclothed Robinson before her death surfaces online and is widely shared. The other woman is believed to be Daejhanae Jackson, one of the three other women on the trip.

Nov. 19, 2022 – Hundreds attend a funeral held for Robinson at Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte

Nov. 25, 2022 – The Baja California Sur State Attorney General’s Office issues an arrest warrant in connection to Robinson’s death; the accused’s name is not made public

Dec. 4, 2022 – A Charlotte nonprofit helps organize a rally to bring more attention to Robinson’s case

Dec. 10, 2022 – A rally is held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte

Jan. 9, 2023 – A balloon release is held at Memorial Gardens in honor of what would have been Robinson’s 26th birthday

Feb. 18, 2023 – Dozens gather for a march in Charlotte to mail 1,000 letters — written to the White House — urging greater action in Robinson’s case

Feb. 23, 2023 – During a press conference, attorney Benjamin Crump, alongside Robinson’s family, announced they would be meeting with the White House regarding the case

March 3, 2023 – Robinson’s family and local activists go to Washington to rally for more action in the case

March 13, 2023 – The family’s attorneys send a letter, including information from an 18-page report of findings in the case, to the White House. The letter reportedly names Daejhanae Jackson as a suspect in the case.

April 12, 2023 – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced federal charges would not be filed in the United States regarding Robinson’s death. A statement on the office’s website shared that while a federal crime was committed “beyond a reasonable doubt,” its investigation determined the available evidence “does not support a federal prosecution.”

October 2023 – Sue-Ann Robinson tells Newsweek the family intends to sue the people who went on the trip with Robinson

As of now

Information about the other travelers is scarce, and no specific details were revealed about the impending lawsuit.

To date, no criminal or civil suits have been made final in connection to Shanquella Robinson’s death.

QCity Metro was unable to reach Sue-Ann Robinson and the Robinson family in time for this article’s publication.