A three-year-old was killed in a vehicle collision in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, at approximately 12:47 a.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Brookshire Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash call for service that involved three pedestrians.

When officers got there, they located a 2018 tractor-trailer, two injured pedestrians, and one uninjured pedestrian.

Medic pronounced a three-year-old pedestrian, identified as Corvin Murray, dead on the scene due to injuries he sustained from the crash.

The second pedestrian, Samantha Anita Murray,34, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third youth pedestrian was transported to the hospital with no injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, Daniel Scott Davis,42, remained on the scene and did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the three pedestrians were walking west across Brookshire Boulevard in a crosswalk when two of the pedestrians were struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer being driven by Davis.

Police said the Freightliner was traveling south on Brookshire Boulevard and had a green light at the time of the crash. The pedestrians were crossing Brookshire Boulevard while a red hand was displayed on the pedestrian crossing light, police said.

Police said Davis was screened for impairment and was found not to be impaired at the time of the crash. Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. The family of the deceased has been notified of his death.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the collision, should contact Detective Kupfer at (704) 432-2169 Ext 1 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.