This year’s spooky season is coming to a close with the arrival of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and there are lots of events happening to celebrate.

For those who take part in the fall holiday, here are some events happening on Halloween in Charlotte:

Bars, costume contests and more

Petrafied Halloween Bash 2023: Check out live performances by HNY WLSN, Lil Skritt, and Florecienta at Petra’s, located at 1919 Commonwealth Ave, starting at 8 p.m.

The 13th Acre: Head to Monroe for a night filled with unknown creatures creating chaos and mayhem from sunset to 10 p.m.

CLTFREESKATE Halloween Party: Grab your skates and costumes for this Halloween party in Camp North End, located at 300 Camp Road, starting at 8 p.m.

Ghouls and Goblins Halloween Night: Play trivia and enter a costume contest from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wooden Robot Brewery, located at 1440 South Tryon Street.

Morehead’s Haunted Tavern: Drink a spooky cocktail starting at 6 p.m. at this pop-up bar located in Uptown at 300 East Morehead Street.

Woof-A-Ween: Take a chance to win prizes at this dog costume competition at Seoul Food, located at 1400 S. Church Street, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kid-friendly events

The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall: Add your carved pumpkin to this giant display of carved pumpkins in Elizabeth.

Trunk or Treat at the Creek: Celebrate Halloween with the little ones from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sugaw Creek Recreational Center, located at 943 W Sugar Creek Road.

Rocktober: Enjoy crafts, treats and costumes at this fall festival at the Methodist Home Recreation Center, located at 3200 Shamrock Drive, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Halloween freebies and discounts