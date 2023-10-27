The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers come off a bye week in which they hope to regroup from their winless ways.

This Sunday’s matchup will see the top two picks of this year’s NFL draft, Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, faced for the first time in their NFL careers.

Stroud has had the better season so far, passing for 1,660 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Young has 967 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story.

The Panthers are still trying to protect Bryce in the pocket while maintaining through a plethora of injuries. His supporting cast of receivers, outside of Adam Thielen, haven’t been much help either.

Houston has found some rhythm with their offense, and C.J. Stroud is playing mistake-free football.

There is some hope for Carolina’s offense; Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over playcalling duties this week. Brown will look to balance out the offense with more run plays and utilize the tight ends more, a recipe that will help Young.

If the Panthers expect to win, the offense has to find its stride and keep the foot on the gas.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: The offense has more confidence from two weeks ago in their “L” to Miami for their first win of the year

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 3



His thought bubble 💭: “This will be a close game, but Bryce shows why he was the first overall pick.”