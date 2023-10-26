Readers sometimes share their Charlotte dating stories with us. Here’s one of them, as told to the editor:

“The moment he showed me the costume he wanted, I should’ve known it wasn’t gonna work out,” Natalie said, recalling a dating experience in Charlotte.

When Natalie accepted George’s invitation as his date to a Halloween party in 2022, she said the idea of a couple’s costume — as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny — was exciting to her.

“I had never been to a real costume party. Not as an adult anyway,” she said. “So it was exciting to pop out with my man and be in a coordinated look.”

Natalie, 28, told QCity Metro she and George, 31, had been dating for six months before he invited her to his friend’s annual Halloween party at Lake Norman.

“[George’s friend] would rent a big mansion and decorate the inside every year, so it felt like a really big event. It was probably like 200 people [there],” Natalie said.

She said that a few weeks before the party, George suggested they go as Hugh Hefner, the founder of men’s adult entertainment publication Playboy Magazine, and one of the often lingerie-clad models known as Playboy Bunnies.

At first, she said, she was hesitant about the costume because it was “a little more revealing” than anything she’d ever worn on Halloween, but after thinking it over for a few days, she agreed.

Natalie said George wore a burgundy silk robe, and she wore stockings, a black bodysuit and bunny ears.

“Costumes were literally required, or you couldn’t get in,” she said. “Which made me feel better because I was already a little nervous about my costume.”

Party’s beginning

When they drove up to the front of the home, Natalie said she wasn’t surprised when she saw another girl walking inside with a similar costume.

“I saw the little fluffy white tail first,” she said. “But I knew my costume was common on Halloween, so it didn’t really matter to me.”

Natalie said she and George had a “really good time” for the first hour. She said the DJ played great music, and the two of them sang and danced along to everything that was played.

It wasn’t until George leaned toward her and said, “I’ll be right back; I’m going to speak to somebody,” that Natalie said she noticed how full the party actually was.

“It was so packed in there that I couldn’t even really see where he went. He just disappeared into the crowd,” she said.

Kitchen connection

After a few minutes, Natalie wandered into the kitchen in search of somewhere to sit. She texted George and let him know where she was in case he returned.

Another woman, Natalie said, was sitting at the dining table by herself. She was also dressed as a Playboy Bunny. “But it wasn’t the girl I had seen earlier because this girl had on a reddish kind of color. The first girl had on black like I did.”

Natalie said she and the woman greeted one another and casually chatted about the party and whether they were having a good time. Both mentioned the popular bunny costume.

“She told me she was supposed to be meeting this guy at the party, but he was ignoring her calls,” Natalie said. “So we’re sitting there talking, basically bashing the man because he had asked her to wear the costume to match his and then didn’t show up.”

Natalie said she then mentioned that her date had requested the matching costume as well.

“I must’ve said his name when I was talking because she made a face like she was confused,” Natalie told QCity Metro. “Long story short, we realized George invited both of us there…in the same [expletive] costume.”

She and the woman decided to find George together and confront him.

Another one

“[He] was on the other side of the house in a corner talking all close to another girl, like basically, in her neck like that was his girlfriend,” she said. “And before you even have to ask: yes, she was dressed like [a Playboy bunny].”

Natalie said it was hard to maintain her composure because she became angry instantly.

“I went off. I was yelling and cursing him out, and so was the girl from the kitchen. Then, when the third girl realized what was going on, she went off too.”

Other partygoers soon separated the women from George, Natalie said. One person pulled her away toward the stairs while the other two women were moved toward opposite ends of the home.

“They thought we were all about to fight each other or something because the music was so loud. The person who pulled me back actually thought it was about the costume. Everybody thought we were arguing over the outfits. They didn’t even realize it was about George being a liar.”

Not long after, while Natalie waited on the front porch for the Uber she had called, George emerged. He asked what was happening and said he didn’t know the other women.

“[He] had the nerve to tell me he had never seen them before. Then, when I told him I had already talked to girl number one in the kitchen, he said she was crazy and lying on him to make me mad.”

Natalie said she asked George why a supposed stranger would lie on him.

He shrugged.

“That’s when I knew I needed to get up out of there. I didn’t say [anything] else. I just walked to the end of the driveway to meet my Uber and left him standing there. And that was the end of that.”

Natalie said George called her once after the Halloween party. She didn’t answer, and he hasn’t called since.

And now…

Today, Natalie is still single and lives in Charlotte, but is no longer datin’. She said the only dates she goes on these days are with her books; she’s working on finishing her Bachelor’s degree.

According to Natalie, George recently proposed to the woman she met in the kitchen. She told QCity Metro she isn’t sure when the two are set to be married, but they are “definitely engaged.”

If you have a Charlotte dating story — good, bad, or in between — we want to hear it. And don’t worry, you’ll be anonymous. Submit your story here.

Read more Datin’ Charlotte stories here.