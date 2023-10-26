Halloween is just around the corner, and there’s no shortage of spooky-themed things to do in Charlotte. From fully-decked out limited-time bar concepts to dimly-lit mini golf and more, if you’re looking for that Halloween vibe, here are a few ideas:

Morehead Haunted Tavern

The tavern is an immersive pop-up cocktail experience with “multiple scare zones.” The experience promises craft cocktails, food, photo ops, scary characters and a DJ amid “over-the-top” Halloween decor. Tickets start at $20, and guests are required to sign a waiver.

It’s open through Oct. 31 at 1001 Morehead Square Drive.

Black Lagoon Cocktail at Backstage Lounge. (Photo via Eat Southbound)

Haunted by Black Lagoon at Backstage Lounge

Backstage Lounge is transformed into a Halloween-themed bar this time of year. The fully-decorated space has cobwebs, smoke, dark lighting and more to set the spooky mood. The speakeasy has themed cocktails like Silent Scream, made with coconut, rum, passionfruit and lime for $15.

There’s also beer, wine, mocktails and appetizers.

It’s open through Oct. 31 at 2433 South Boulevard.

Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Saturday | 5 p.m. -12 a.m.

Dinner and a Scary Movie at Cinergy

For a more relaxed outing, try dinner and a movie at Cinergy Dine-In Cinema. Along with movies playing Halloween weekend — including “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Exorcist: believer,” “The Nun ll,” and “Saw X” — guests can also dine and drink during the film.

Guests can order food, beer, craft cocktails and snacks delivered to their seats. Cinergy’s menu is relatively expansive and includes burgers, salads, appetizers and more.

Cinergy is open every day at 5336 Docia Crossing Road.

A live show at Scarowinds. September 2023. (Photo courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC)

SCarowinds

Each year during October, Carowinds becomes the Halloween-themed park known as Scarowinds. The park changes its usual fun and bright design to something a bit more frightening with smoke machines, giant cobwebs, faux cemeteries, and lots of fake blood. To heighten its fear factor, the park even employs part-time “monsters” and opens haunted houses to make the experience more immersive.

SCarowinds offers rides, live shows, food and drinks. Tickets start at $44.99.

It’s open through Oct. 29 at 14523 Carowinds Boulevard.

Spooky Mini-Golf Course at Stroke

Stroke Urban Golf Club offers indoor mini-golf, cocktails and food. During Halloween, Stroke offers a Spooky Course, a backlit golf course with lots of photo ops and places to relax around the bar. Golfing costs $12/person.

Stroke is located at 1318 Pecan Ave, Suite 101.