Charlotte’s Nail Salon, located near Dillard’s and No Grease inside Northlake Mall, is expected to open in early November.

LaToya Evans, who also owns the national public relations firm The LEPR Agency, finalized the agreement in late August.

“During the pandemic, the two previously existing nail salons in the mall closed, so this is an opportunity to bring a nail salon back to the mall, particularly as occupancy is on the rebound at Northlake,” Evans told QCity Metro in a statement.

Why it matters: Over the last year, several tenants, like the Apple store, have chosen to leave Northlake Mall due to growing safety concerns.

In addition to nail services, the shop will also offer waxing and lash extension services.

“We will also bring a more luxury experience to the space, with more of a spa-like atmosphere.”

A long-time goal

LaToya Evans has prominent name in the PR and Marketing industry. Photo: Brandon Grate

For years, Evan explored the possibility of owning and eventually franchising her own nail salon.

She said she searched for locations across the city before she learned about the space at Northlake.

She told QCity Metro she’s opening the business with family in mind.

Evans said she named the salon for her daughter, Charlotte, who passed away last October.

She said the business venture also reminded her of the countless visits she and her mother took to nail salons in her hometown, Fayetteville, N.C.

“For years, we went to a Black and woman-owned nail salon in our neighborhood, which was just one of many minority-owned establishments nearby,” she said.

Like the community she grew up in, Evans wants her business to provide a positive impact and said she believes the recent increase of other Black-owned businesses in the mall will do the same.

“I see an opportunity in Northlake Mall.”



Charlotte’s Nails continues to hire managers, nail technicians and aestheticians ahead of its grand opening. To learn more, visit https://www.shopnorthlake.com/jobs/ or email hiring@charlottesnails.com.