A new concept called Sprinkle is coming to NoDa next month, and it promises treats of all kinds at 3100 North Davison Street, Suite 101.

Guests can expect plush seating, modern decor, craft cocktails, a selection of teas and coffee, over-the-top desserts — like the signature Sprinkle milkshake — and light bites.

Signature Sprinkle milkshake at Sprinkle in NoDa. October 2023. (QCity Metro)

Owner Kimberly Wilkinson, who also owns Juice Box and Members Only, told QCity Metro she’s excited about opening her third concept in Charlotte.

She said she wants people to feel welcome at Sprinkle, whether they’re having a cocktail, a milkshake, or warm tea with honey. “I want everyone to have something they love on the menu,” she said.

Evolution of a space

The new bar and social space stands where Wilkinson’s cold-pressed juice shop, Juice Box, was located before she moved it to Charlotte’s west side. Earlier this year, Wilkinson told QCity Metro she wanted to move the juice bar to the West End to give residents in the area greater access to healthy food options.

“When I had the opportunity to move Juice Box to the West End, I knew I wanted to do that,” she said, “so I decided to open Sprinkle here in NoDa.” Wilkinson has been at the North Davidson space since 2009, when she first opened a retail store before remodeling to become Juice Box in 2016.

Now that she’s opening Sprinkle, she said it’s cool to see how she’s been able to grow and evolve in the space.

All about the treats

Sprinkle’s menu has eight specialty cocktails that emphasize taste as much as presentation. One drink, Champagne Party, comes with cotton candy and 24-karat gold flakes. Another drink on the menu will be served in a disco ball. Prices range for $6 – $15

There are three signature milkshakes: Sprinkle — a vanilla shake topped with a donut, cotton candy, and a cupcake –, an Oreo-centered shake, and a strawberry shake called Strawberrylicious. Each shake is topped with an extra dessert and whipped cream.

The menu also boasts other non-alcoholic drinks, like Tea Party — a presentation of organic teas to choose from — and flavored lattes, including matcha and lavender. among others.

Light bites, known as The Treats at Sprinkle, include cakes, toasted peanut butter and jelly, pizza, avocado toast with smoked salmon, “sugarcuterie” — a sweet-treat version of charcuterie — and more.

Wilkinson said the space will also host special events and welcome private party rentals.

No specific date has been announced, but Sprinkle’s opening is set for November 2023.