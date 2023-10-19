Charlotte Black Restaurant Week has returned this week for its 7th annual celebration.

From Oct.16 through Oct.29, people can enjoy discounted menu options from local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.

The two-week celebration, hosted by Black Business Owners of Charlotte (BBOC), was established in 2017, as a way to support Black-owned food concepts.

Since then, it has helped provide a boost to many of the participating businesses.

Some restaurants, like Cuzzo’s Cuisine and Derita Dairy Bar, have been part of the week in past years, while others, such as Frozen Kups, are first-time participants of the restaurant week.

Here are the restaurants:

Community Table Bistro

Community Table Bistro, located inside the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, offers breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast options include sandwiches, smoked salmon bagels, and chicken and waffles, and others, while lunch offers a selection of burgers like burgers, chicken tenders, wings, hot dogs, wraps and more.

Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

Cuzzo’s Cuisine is known for its Southern fare and comfort foods. Some of its most popular menu items include lobster mac and cheese, cauliflower bites, collard greens and red velvet waffles.

Hours of Operation: Tuesday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thursday – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Sat 11 a.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: 9601 N Tryon St.

Derita Dairy Bar and Grill

This family-owned carryout restaurant offers a wide variety of menu options, including burgers, wings, tenders, hotdogs, loaded fries and salads.

The restaurant will also offer Unicorn Sundaes, layered soft served and Italian ice cream, for Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday: Noon-5 p.m.; Sunday: Noon- 5 p.m.

Location: 2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

Food Geeks Eatery

This east Charlotte spot offers food “made the Brooklyn way.” The menu whole chicken wings, salads, sandwiches and burgers and more.

Hours of operation: Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Temporary Hours 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 3501 East Independence Boulevard

Frozen Kups

This Harrisburg frozen dessert spot has over 24 flavors of ice cream, gelato and frozen custard. Flavors include sea salt caramel pretzel, raspberry mousse cake, chocolate chip cookie dough and more.

Hours of operation: Tuesday -Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thurs- 11 a.m.-11p.m, Friday-Sat 11a.m-3a.m, Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: 4481 School House Commons. Harrisburg, NC:

Hip Hop Smoothies

This food truck-turned storefront has 17 smoothies – named after classic hip-hop songs – to choose from. The Gin and Juice smoothie is a customer favorite. There are also ice cream sundaes and milkshakes on the menu.

Hours of operation: Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 5800 N. Sharon Amity Road, Suite H

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

This east Charlotte has lots of seafood favorites on the menu, including fish sandwiches, crab legs and shrimp. Mr. Seafood also offers crab boils and other entrees.

Hours of operation: Tuesday: 4-9 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday: 12 – 8 p.m.; Sunday: 12 -6 p.m.

Location: 5430 North Tryon Street

MR 3’S Crabpot Seafood Restaurant

This takeout-only joint offers crabs, lobster, crawfish, surf ‘n’ turf, fried shrimp & more. Grilled lobster tails and calamari plates are also notable options on their menu.

Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. -7 p.m.; Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: 401 Bradford Drive

Romeo’s Vegan Burgers

This vegan spot’s menu is loaded with all plant-based products, including fries, burgers made with Beyond and Impossible “meat” and shakes made with soy ice cream.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 5518 South Boulevard

Tastebuds Popcorn Concord

This Concord snack spot makes local gourmet popcorn in a variety of flavors like triple chocolate salted caramel, sweet, salty kettle corn, dill pickle and more.

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 3805 Concord Parkway S., #132, Concord, NC