Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $6 million in opioid settlement funds to support organizations addressing substance abuse or mental health at Tuesday’s meeting.

Back in May, the board discussed plans for $72.7 million in opioid settlement funds.

The money will be distributed, in rounds, to Mecklenburg County through 2038.

The county has already received $32.4 million.

So far, the board has expanded the Queen City Harm Reduction’s Syringe Services Program and hired a new team member in the County Manager’s Office to help implement initiatives, among other things.

From July 15 – Aug. 15, the county received applications from local organizations requesting funding from the settlements.

Proposals are divided into five categories of opioid treatment and addiction-related services: employment-related services,evidence-based addiction treatment, early intervention, recovery support services and recovery housing support.

At Tuesday’s meeting, 17 of the 78 community applications were approved. received

Of the requested $37 million in funding, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners approved $6 million toward: