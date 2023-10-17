Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement from the department, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive.

When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Police have yet to provide further information on the victim or the case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.