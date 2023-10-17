A new “on the go” dessert concept from Frankie White, owner of BW Sweets, is set to open next month in Charlotte.

Destination Sweets will open Nov. 3 with its flagship store at Northlake Mall. The concept will exist “solely in malls, plazas and (eventually) airports,” according to a recent press release.

The announcement comes three months after White closed BW Sweets’ physical location, and moved to e-commerce.

The new dessert shop will offer single-serve treats “on the go,” like cinnamon rolls, signature juices, mini cakes and cheesecakes.

What happened to BW Sweets?

BW Sweets has experienced several changes — including growth and pivots — in recent years.

White expanded BW Sweets with an express location in South End in 2020 and shared plans in 2021 to open a third location on Beatties Ford Road.

It isn’t totally clear when BW Sweets Express closed, but over time, operations decreased at the location while White grew BW Sweets in east Charlotte.

The location on Beatties Ford Road never opened.

In July this year, through a now-deleted post on BW Sweets’ Instagram, the company announced it would move to online-only sales in preparation for an opportunity to work with a retailer.

After a conversation with White the same week, Axios reported that BW Sweets would be partnering with a grocer to offer cakes, cupcakes, brownies and cheesecakes. “Expect an announcement about the grocer BW Sweets is partnering with in the coming days,” Axios wrote.

QCity Metro reached out to the BW Sweets team about the plans, and they did not respond.

What’s next

BW Sweets is now based in Maryland and is focusing on wholesale, the release said.

Guests can expect many of the same desserts offered at BW Sweets’ east Charlotte location, including multiple flavors of its cinnamon rolls, like Red Velvet, Caramel and others. Prices have not been shared.

Destination Sweets plans include more locations in “travel” zones, where customers can grab-and-go rather than stop-and-dine.

If you go: Destination Sweets is located 6801 North Mall Drive in the food court beside Showars.