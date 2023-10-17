A popular South End bar and lounge is shutting down its outdoor space to expand with a new indoor that opens Oct. 18.

In an exclusive interview with QCity Metro, owner Clyde Thomas announced the opening of a new cigar and hookah lounge on the 1501 South Mint compound.

Thomas and his partners, Lezlie Briggs and Zoey Prince, opened 1501 South Mint in Dec. 2019. The trio managed the day-to-day operations through the pandemic and saw their business become what is now a local go-to spot in the area, known for its outdoor day parties and events.

The decision to close 1501’s outdoor space, he said, was to ensure the business continues to grow during the cold months as well as be able to focus on its indoor operations.

“Nobody wants to go to a cold place and hang out,” Thomas told QCity Metro.

Earlier this year, Thomas announced that 1501 South Mint would become a live entertainment venue that would feature a number of musical performers, like Ashanti’s appearance over the summer.

Now, he plans to make 1501 an all-in-one space that offers drinks, food and entertainment.

With the addition of the cigar and hookah lounge, Thomas has named each space for its unique use.

Reign Cocktail Bar and Lounge, the indoor space most known to visitors, will continue to serve as a relaxed lounge that features specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

The cigar and hookah lounge will be known as the Shark Bar. Thomas said people bring their own cigars to smoke in the lounge or purchase there. Hookah will also be available.

In celebration of the indoor spaces, both bars will also offer 30% off drinks through November, Thomas said.

Thomas said 1501 South Mint will resume outdoor operations in spring 2024, Thomas said.

“This whole compound is gonna be focused around entertainment and hanging out at the same time,” he said. “We’re partying inside this winter.”