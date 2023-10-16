Fall is a great time to reset your wellness routine. As the seasons change, they tend to signal different necessities for what your body needs to feel its best. You may notice your skin starts to change (dry skin), food tastes preferences begin to shift soups and warmer foods, and moods are impacted due to the shorter days. Your body is also affected, as cooler temperatures can lead to reduced energy levels and decreased immunity.

Take some time out to reflect on what you need to feel your best. Your needs can change regularly, but it’s good to have a foundation for your baseline of wellness. Most wellness plans address some aspect of mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Focus on making improvements in one area at a time. As you begin to build up consistency with one habit, other areas of your life will begin to change as well.

For reference, I have included my wellness routine below. Feel free to use it as a foundation to get started. Most importantly, I encourage you to find what works best for you.

Movement & Exercise: I spend at least 1 hour walking, running, or hiking outdoors 3-5 times a week. It has greatly improved my mood and helped me to build a stamina that energizes me. I also participate in Yoga at least 1-2x per week. I want to feel limber, strong, and pain-free in my body. Stretching and connecting breath work with my body is central to that goal.

Meditation: I meditate for 10-20 minutes in the morning at least 4x per week. Sometimes I find a guided meditation online, but lately I have enjoyed sitting in silence.Find what works best for you. The goal is to have dedicated time to tune into yourself.

Reading & Journaling: I read for at least 20-30 mins a day 5x per week. I enjoy fiction, self-help, and new age reads. It helps to have a broader perspective on different topics or have a moment to get caught up in a fictional literary world. Journaling is a great way for me to affirm my goals and sort out my thoughts.

Therapy: I go to therapy weekly. It has been extremely helpful in supporting me through all of life’s stuff. It helps to have a space where I feel supported and held accountable.

Water & Nutrition: I enjoy food-a lot. I also like for my food to feel good. This means that I mostly try to avoid foods that cause bloating, lead to breakouts, or cause me to feel discomfort. Most of my nutrition is plant-based with some seafood. Overall, I aim to eat at least 1-2 servings of raw green veggies a day, paired with whole foods that are high in protein. I drink at least 32 oz. of water a day, but my current goal is to increase it to at least 64 oz per day.