The Carolina Panthers (0-5) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday.

The last two weeks, the Panthers have faced two of the league’s top offenses and Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins will be their biggest challenge yet.

Miami’s offense is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who currently leads the league with 1614 passing yards. He is currently on pace to set the NFL season record.

The Dolphins’ main weapon is their fast offensive weapons on offense, headlined by receiver Tyreek Hill, whose speed makes him a matchup nightmare against opposing secondaries.

The Panthers simply don’t have the offense or the defense to stay in this game against the Dolphins—the scary part of this matchup. Miami put up a record-high 70 points against the Denver Broncos three weeks ago.

If the Panthers expect to win, they figure out how to keep up with the Dolphin’s high-powered offense.

Marcus predicts: Dolphins by 35

His thought bubble 💭: “The lack of Shaq Thompson and offensive line struggles will continue to plague the Panthers into going 0-6.”

Jalon’s prediction: Dolphins by 21 His thought bubble 💭: “Prepare for a long game.”