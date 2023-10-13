The North Carolina Medicaid Expansion was given final approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to launch on Dec. 1, 2023.

The federal approval was a required step in implementing the expansion throughout the state.

Since the end of the Public Health Emergency in June, at least 18,000 people have lost healthcare coverage — many who likely would have been able to remain insured under the Medicaid Expansion, according to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper.

Why it matters: As of 2020, around 15% of Mecklenburg County residents ages 19-64 did not have access to health insurance, according to Mecklenburg County.

The Medicaid Expansion will allow more than 600,000 North Carolina residents to enroll in affordable healthcare coverage.

Starting on Dec. 1, 2023, around 300,000 people will automatically be enrolled in full coverage, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley.

“Expanding Medicaid is a monumental achievement that will improve the health and lives of hundreds of thousands of people while helping our healthcare providers and economy,” Gov. Cooper said.

To stay up to date on when the health insurance application process opens, complete the NC Medicaid sign-up form online.