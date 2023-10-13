‘The Reunion Tour,’ a national Gospel music tour featuring some of the biggest names in the genre, made its appearance at Spectrum Center Thursday night.

Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David Mann, Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton ring in tune with Gospel icon status, each having led the genre for many years.

The tour’s stop in Charlotte was one of praise, worship, and what felt like divine musical excellence. Relive the performances that left the Queen City uplifted with ten unforgettable concert moments:

The Clark Sisters’ as the opening set

Gospel music’s most celebrated female group opened the show with explosive hits like “Livin” and “Blessed and Highly Favored,” bringing along a mesmerizing performance––including the famous “frozen thought-process” moment the latter song is known for. With five decades under their belts, Dorinda, Jackie and Karen’s vocal strength and agility on “Is My Living in Vain” easily counters anyone who steps to the mic.

Performance during “The Reunion Tour.” (Anders Hare/ QCity Metro)

Kirk Franklin takes the stage

Kirk Franklin’s status as a hitmaker and entertainer, even beyond Gospel music, was evident during the show. After running through a montage of mega-crossover hits like “Brighter Day” and “Looking For You,” David Mann, an original member of Kirk Franklin & The Family, joined Franklin onstage for a ‘throwback’ performance of “He’s Able.” The crowd roared with applause. The feelings of nostalgia and familiarity for Franklin’s music were evident when “Melodies from Heaven” and “More Than I Can Bear” began to play.

Surprise appearances

The marquee for The Reunion Tour couldn’t be more star-studded, even during the intermission. Gospel artist and actor Anthony Evans, Jr. took the stage halfway through the show to give a testimony about following his faith. Afterward, Gospel icon Isaac Carree joined the gospel greats for several performances; he even took the mic for a solo moment of his own.

David Mann’s ‘dad jokes’

Comedian David Mann has starred in several Tyler Perry productions, including his lead role in the TV show “Meet the Browns.” During intermission, he took the stage to flex his comedic chops. While interacting with the audience, he asked a girl if she knew her dad before alluding to Franklin’s newly-found relationship with his own father he’d recently shared with the public. As the audience moaned and griped over the dark pun, he followed up with, “too soon?” The joke carried once Franklin was onstage, and the two laughed it off.

The acoustic set

The second half of the show included all acts joined together for a performance of Franklin’s “Silver and Gold.” Tamela Mann also joined The Clark Sisters’ on “Name It, Claim It.” The audience seemed to be in awe when Mann later belted out her verse to Franklin’s “Now Behold the Lamb,” a full-circle moment for fans who have followed her journey since her days with Kirk Frankin & The Family.

Performance during “The Reunion Tour.” (Anders Hare/ QCity Metro)

Reminder of the purpose

“I know you wanted to see us, but remember, we’re really here for the Lord,” Tamela Mann said during the show. Throughout the night, the audience was reminded that the Christian faith was at the forefront of The Reunion Tour. This was most evident when a quiet, slow-burning performance of “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power” suddenly became a praise break.

Worship with Israel Houghton

Once Israel Houghton and New Breed took the stage as a solo act, the arena felt like a sacred place. Songs like “Here I Am to Worship” and “You Are Good” brought audience members to their feet, while other worship songs like “To Worship You I Live (Away)” stirred the crowd as if it were a Sunday morning church service.

An emotional performance of ‘Take Me to the King’

Tamela Mann took the stage directly after Houghton’s performance of “Alpha & Omega” to perform “Take Me to the King.” As the song began to play, Mann began to cry, a signal of Christian worship. She gave a heart-tugging performance of her hit song and left the audience enraptured.

The background singers

Those who frequently attend concerts know that background singers can either make or break a performance. With a plethora of hits on the setlist, the pressure was on for the group that sang background for the Gospel legends. It’s safe to say they delivered divine harmonies and anointed riffs and runs on some of the most vocally demanding songs, like “Brighter Day” and “Alpha and Omega.”

Performance during “The Reunion Tour.” (Anders Hare/ QCity Metro)

A grand finale

The show concluded with an upbeat finale that included the Clark Sisters’ hit song “You Brought the Sunshine” and Franklin’s “I Smile,” followed by an invigorating medley of “Stomp” and “Revolution.” These songs represent the love Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters have for their core fans: young people. It’s the same fans who blasted these songs the same way as secular music, which is what The Reunion Tour was meant to celebrate.