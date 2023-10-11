New townhomes are coming to Charlotte’s Historic West End.

The new community, called West End Station, is developed by The Drakeford Company, a longtime Black-owned development company in Charlotte.

“We completed a project nearby on Dixon St. in 2021,” Bobby Drakeford, owner of Drakeford Company, told QCity Metro. “It was successful, so we wanted to do another one.”

The project is being built by Red Cedar Construction LLC, and each townhome will feature three stories with either a two- or three-bedroom floorplan.

The homes are expected to be in the high $400,000 price range, Drakeford said. Sales will begin next summer.

Completion is expected by November 2024.