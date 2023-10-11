Nearly 50 employers — with around 2,300 open positions — are set to attend a career fair in Charlotte on Oct. 24.

Job Fair of the Carolinas, a joint event between NCWorks and SC Works, will happen from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Carowinds.

The event is free and open to the public; parking is also free.

Industries present at the event include transportation, logistics, hospitality, entertainment, local government and more. Positions will be available in a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, logistics, finance, construction, hospitality, entertainment, and state and local government.

Job openings range from entry level to management roles, skilled labor and other opportunities.

Jobs advertised on the event’s webpage include a customer service manager at American Airlines, patient transport and a registrar at Atrium Health, multiple roles at the City of Charlotte, social workers at Gaston County, a personal banker and financial center manager at Fifth Third Bank, multiple roles at the United States Postal Service and many more.

Jobseekers can pre-register for the event here and view a list of participating employers.