Homecoming season is here, and Historical Black College and University alumni are returning to their old stomping grounds.

The annual celebrations are bigger than football games, tailgates or parties; they are a celebration of Black excellence and community.

Some North Carolina schools, like Elizabeth City State University and Shaw University, have already celebrated homecoming, while others have kicked off their celebration this week.

Here’s what to know:

Fayetteville State University: Oct. 29-Nov.4

FSU is having a number of alumni events, including the FSU All Alumni & Friends Day Party and Welcome Alumni Cocktail Party.

The school is planning to hold its traditional homecoming parade this year at 9 a.m.

The football team plays Saint Augustine’s University at Luther “Nick” Jeralds Stadium on Saturday.

No further announcements have been announced in regards to concerts or special guest appearances.

Check the school’s website for all homecoming lineup and updates.

Johnson C.Smith University: Oct. 8-14

JCSU kicked off its homecoming festivities yesterday with a number of events for students and alumni to enjoy throughout the week.

Alumni can join the JCSU 100 Club for its annual Homecoming Golf Classic featuring this year’s Honorary Chair, Kieth Cockrell, President of Bank of America Charlotte. On Friday, there is an alumni homecoming mixer at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel.

The school’s annual homecoming parade will start at 10 a.m. in front of the United House of Prayer for All People (2321 Beatties Ford Road).

The football team plays Saint Augustine’s University at Eddie McGirt Field on Saturday afternoon.

No further announcements have been announced in regards to concerts or special guest appearances.

Check the school’s website for full homecoming lineup and updates.

Winston-Salem State University: Oct. 15-21

WSSU will host many of its homecoming events off campus at the Benton Convention Center in Downtown Winston-Salem, the school announced on its website. The school will provide a shuttle service to and from campus for students.

Events include a “Wild N’Out”-style karaoke show, designer showcase and coronation, among others.

The school will continue its traditional homecoming parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The football team plays Saint Augustine’s University at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday.

Check the school’s website for full homecoming lineup and updates.

Livingstone College: Oct. 15-21

The football team plays Shaw University on Saturday at Alumni Memorial Stadium.

No further announcements have been announced in regards to concerts or special guest appearances.

Check the school’s website for full homecoming lineup and updates.

South Carolina State University: Oct. 29-Nov.4

S.C. State’s campus museum plans to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Hip Hop with an exhibition during homecoming weekend.

The football team plays Shaw University at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday.

No further announcements have been made regarding concerts or special guest appearances on campus.

Check the school’s website for full homecoming lineup and updates.

North Carolina A&T State University: Oct. 29-Nov.4

NC A&T’s homecoming, famously branded as GHOE (Greatest Homecoming on Earth), boasts a number of high-profile artists performing in Greensboro.

R&B great Charlie Wilson will perform at the Alumni Homecoming Concert on Friday night.

The football team plays Townson on Saturday.

Following the game, Grammy-nominated rapper Lil’ Dirk and artist Summer Walker will co-headline the 2023 Homecoming Concert alongside Coco Jones, Flo Milli, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Gospel artists Travis Greene and Erica Campbell will cap off the festivities at the Gospel Concert on Sunday.

Check school website for full homecoming lineup and updates.

North Carolina Central University: Oct. 29-Nov.4

North Carolina Central University’s “Ultimate Homecoming Experience” kicks off with Grammy-winning artists Hezekiah Walker and Jekalyn Carr at the Ultimate Gospel Show on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Atlantic Records artist NoCap will headline the Ultimate Hip-Hop and R&B Show on Thursday, Nov. 2. He’ll be joined by Grammy songstress Muni Long and New Orleans rapper Rob49.

The football team plays Norfolk State on Saturday at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Check the school’s website for a full homecoming lineup and updates.