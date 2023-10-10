Three Historically Black colleges will host Lebron James’ talk show this fall.
“The Shop UNINTERRUPTED” is a talk show created by Paul Rivera that stars professional basketball star LeBron James and businessman Maverick Carter, who, alongside celebrity guests, have conversations and debates — about sports, culture and more — in a barbershop setting.
The show will make appearances at Tennessee State University, Hampton University and North Carolina A&T University during each school’s homecoming week.
In addition to a live taping of the show, there will also be interactive elements, including free haircuts, a basketball skill showcase station, and a t-shirt design station, among other activities.
The event is open to the public. Reserve your seat here.
Tour dates:
- Tennessee State University – Friday, Oct. 13
- Hampton University – Friday, Oct. 27
- N.C. A&T – Thursday, Nov. 2