How much do you know about next month’s municipal elections in Mecklenburg County? Take my five-question quiz to find out.

Visit the county’s Board of Elections website to increase your knowledge…but only after you have taken my quiz.

Good luck!

1.

Three at-large seats are up for grabs on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board. How many candidates are vying for those three seats?(Required)

2.

Voters will be asked to approve (or reject) a bond referendum to pay for new school construction and renovations. How much bond money is the county asking voters to approve?(Required)

3.

Four at-large seats on the Charlotte City Council also are up for grabs. Which candidate below is NOT seeking an at-large seat?(Required)

4.

North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature passed a law requiring voters to show a state-approved form of identification. Does that law apply to local elections in Mecklenburg?(Required)

5.

What date does early voting begin?(Required)

