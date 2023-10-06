The Carolina Panthers (0-4) travel to face the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday.

The Panthers’ defense put up a respectable performance against the high-powered Minnesota offense last week. But Carolina’s offense struggled to score, leading to another loss.

Similar to Minnesota, the Lions have a good offense with a number of weapons.

The team is led by quarterback Jared Goff, who is playing the best football of his career, ranking top-10 in several quarterback statistics so far this season.

Goff’s success starts with his offensive line, who has allowed just five sacks this season.

If Carolina’s defense can’t get pressure in the backfield, the Panther’s offense will need to keep up with the Lions. The only concern has been unproductive the last few weeks, primarily due to poor offensive line play.

Veteran offensive guard Austin Corbett returns from an ACL injury after nine months of rehabilitation. Despite Corbett’s return, Detroit’s defensive line may be a matchup nightmare for the Panthers’ weak interior unit.

If the Panthers expect to win, they figure out a way to pressure Goff, and the offensive line gives Bryce Young time to throw.

Marcus predicts: Lion by 10

His thought bubble 💭: “We’re in for a long season.”

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “Carolina’s defense showed up big last week. I think the offense somehow puts it together and escapes Detroit on a clutch field goal.”