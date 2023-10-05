From gospel greats to comedy legends, so many special events are headed to Charlotte this October.

Dave Chapelle’s highly-anticipated tour will come to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, CeCe Winans will perform a show at Bojangles’ Coliseum and rapper NONAME is also scheduled to do a show in the Queen City, among other events.

Here’s what’s coming in October:

Concerts

Ayra Starr at the Underground in Charlotte (QCity Metro)

Oct. 10 – Kiana Lede (R&B) | The Underground | Tickets $42+

Oct. 11 – CeCe Winans (Gospel) | Bojangles’ Coliseum | Tickets $24+

Oct. 11 – Travis Scott (Hip Hop, Rap) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $39+

Oct. 24 – NONAME (Hip Hop, Rap) | The Underground | Tickets $30+

Comedy shows

Stock image (Pexels)

Oct. 6-8 – Adele Givens | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

Oct. 19-21 – Chris Redd | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

Oct. 25 – Cousin Tiera | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $27+

Oct. 26 – Dave Chapelle | Spectrum Center | Tickets $345+

Oct. 29 – Bubba Dubb | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

Other live shows, podcasts and more

Through Oct. 8 – “MJ: The Musical” (Musical, Michael Jackson) | Belk Theater | Tickets $25+

Oct. 15. Dirty Discussions Live (Live podcast, Comedy, Mature Content) | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $35+

Oct. 15 “The SOund of (Black) Music” (Musical) | Knight Theater | Tickets $25+