The 16th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival is back in Charlotte through Nov. 19. Dubbed “the greatest party since Camelot,” the fair combines arts, entertainment, food and shopping for a family-friendly adventure.

The Carolina Rennaissance Festival has live shows, including jousting and magic feats, along with food favorites like giant turkey legs.

Here’s what it’s like inside the festival.

Inside the Carolina Renaissance Fair, October 2023. (Sami Pacitto / QCity Metro)

Inside the Carolina Renaissance Fair, October 2023. (Sami Pacitto / QCity Metro)

