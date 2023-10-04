The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival kicks off a five-day celebration of multiple events Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Charlotte.
The annual festival, led by Greg and Subrina Collier of BayHaven Group, includes multi-course dinners featuring chefs from all over the country, a tailgate, a gala, a special “boogie-down” brunch and other events.
Here’s the lineup:
Wednesday, Oct. 4
It’s a Family Affair – Community Feast | 6:30 p.m.
The opening event features award-winning chefs — Chefs Gregory Collier, Keith Rhodes, Cleophus Hethington, Ricky Moore, Jermaine Blackmon, Nana Wilmot, Chef Joya — and various types of cuisine in a family-style dinner.
Where: 1600 W. Trade Street
Cost: $150
Thursday, Oct. 5
Make Food Not War – Food and Beverage Symposium | 9 a.m.
The symposium will feature conversations on food and culture with special guest Toni Tipton-Martin, an award-winning food and nutrition journalist.
Where: Johnson & Wales University
Cost: $65+
Au Naturale – Plated Dinner | 6:30 p.m.
The Au Naturale’ plated dinner, led by Chef Brandon Staton with Chayil Johnson, is family-friendly and features dishes with mocktail pairings.
Where: Community Matters Cafe
Cost: $160
Carolina Dreamin’ – Plated Dinner | 6:30 p.m.
This plated dinner features food from Keith Rhodes,Ade Carrena, Springs Council, Marketa Lucas, Ricky Moore, Brandon Shepherd and Greg Collier.
Where: 1220 S. Tryon Suite 500
Cost: $225
Friday, Oct. 6
Up in Smoke – Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast | 12 p.m.
Taking place in Uptown Charlotte, an “elite lineup” of chefs will create foods that include a whole hog roast, oysters, sides, desserts and more.
Where: 1st Ward, Charlotte
Cost: $125
Mother Earth – All Ladies Chef Dinner | 6:30 p.m.
This dinner celebrates Black women in the culinary industry, along with food from Quientina Stewart, Courtney Evans, Whitney Thomas, Elaina Ruth, April Anderson, Sam Dotse, Tiffani Williams and Reyana Radcliff.
Where: 1100 Metropolitan Avenue Suite 170
Cost: $200
Saturday, Oct. 7
Everybody is a Star – Tasting Tent | 11 a.m.
More than 50 food and beverage professionals will serve all types of menu-tasting options from stations under the tent.
Where: 1220 S. Tryon Suite 500
Cost: $100
Love, Feast & Soul Gala – Formal Seated Dinner and After Party | 6:30 p.m.
Guests can expect a cocktail hour followed by dinner with live entertainment that concludes with an after-party mixer.
Where: Embassy Suites – 401 E. M.L.K. Jr Boulevard
Cost: $225
Sunday, Oct. 8
Boogie Down Brunch – Day Party | 12 p.m.
The brunch and day party event will feature dishes from 12 notable chefs, live entertainment, wine and spirits.
Where: Embassy Suites – 401 E. M.L.K. Jr Boulevard
Cost: $190