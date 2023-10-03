Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood is growing — it’s now home to 98 locally owned shops, restaurants and services. And there’s a buzzing nightlife scene.

Just six miles from Uptown and only 15 minutes from the QCity Metro office, some of our team went out to check the area out. It was easy to find a few restaurants and bars in SouthPark that are perfect for a post-work visit.

There’s a little something for everyone – Italian, sushi, classic American and more.

Check out a few SouthPark gems below and see more in this guide.

Leo’s Italian Social

Calamari at Leo’s Italian Social in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Rosemary Chicken Pizza at Leo’s Italian Social in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Outside at Leo’s Italian Social in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Martini at Leo’s Italian Social in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Vegetarian Pasta at Leo’s Italian Social in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Tucked in SouthPark’s Piedmont Town Center, Leo’s Italian Social is a great destination for after-work drinks or a date night. The menu features classic Italian dishes like carbonara, pizza and even a build-your-own pasta.

One standout item that Amanda tried was the Rosemary Chicken Pizza, a white-sauce pie with tomato, chicken and roasted garlic. The large dish was enough for lunch, with leftovers for dinner.

Leo’s also has a fall specials menu that includes $8 martinis and $12 pizzas this season.

BAR ONE Lounge

Espresso martini and The Pink Lady mocktail at Bar One Lounge in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Appetizers at Bar One Lounge in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Bar setup at Bar One Lounge in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

BAR ONE Lounge is a speakeasy-esque bar located in Phillips Place, an open-air shopping destination in SouthPark. The intimately-lit bar is perfect for a date night or an after-work cocktail meeting.

The menu offers appetizers, pizza, salad, entrees and more. BAR ONE also has an extensive cocktail menu. The menu shares the “process” and “history” of each drink, like the punch Romaine, a drink described as “upscale and refreshing.” It’s made with egg white, Grand Marnier, champagne, rum, orange juice and lemon.

The food menu is extensive — from pizzas to steak to burgers. We got the Mediterranean Trio, which is served with warm pita bread and three types of dip, so everyone at the table was happy.

Cordial

Cordial is a modern rooftop restaurant that offers Spanish-inspired dishes like flan and tortilla Espanola, a grilled tortilla with goat cheese. The menu includes small plates, wines, cocktails and draft beers.

Specialty drinks like Catalina Collins – lime, turbinado sugar, club soda and gin or vodka – are among customer favorites.

Located inside the AC Hotel in SouthPark, the restaurant has both indoor and patio dining with views of the city’s skyline.

Mizu

Bao Buns at Mizu in SouthPark (QCity Metro)

A cocktail at Mizu in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Vegetarian sushi at Mizu in SouthPark (QCity Metro)

A mocktail at Mizu in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Mizu is a chic rooftop restaurant centered on Asian cuisine. Located on the top floor of the Hyatt Centric Hotel, Mizu has both indoor and outdoor seating.

Guests can dine with views of SouthPark or with a direct view of the kitchen by sitting at the cooking station. Larger groups can have more intimate gatherings near the back of the restaurant.

The menu features lots of Asian-inspired dishes, like pork belly bao buns, brussel sprouts and sushi options. They even had vegan sushi that Bethany really enjoyed. There are also entrees to choose from, including lobster and New York strip steak. Mizu offers a happy hour during the week and brunch on weekends.

Dilworth Tasting Room



Seared Salmon

Gnocchi

Dilworth Tasting Room is, in one word – beautiful. The plants and dainty decor of the restaurant elevate your experience before you even take a bite.

DTR’s menu has lots of seafood options like crab cake and seared tuna. We recommend the Gnocchi for a creamy, flavorful dish perfect for any mushroom lover.

We also have to mention the extensive wine menu. Get a bottle for the table, or try a few different glasses – you can’t go wrong because your server will help suggest something to fit your plate and palate.

Suffolk Punch Brewing

Indoor dining, bar seating at Suffolk Punch Brewery in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Appetizers at Suffolk Punch Brewery in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

Peach Cobbler Italian Soda at Suffolk Punch Brewery in SouthPark. (QCity Metro)

The SouthPark location of Suffolk Punch is the best of both worlds. Inside, there’s a bar the length of the restaurant with ample seating and small-group tables all around. Outside, in the indoor-outdoor seating area with garage-style doors, there are picnic tables and large TVs to catch the latest game.

Their menu has a little for every palette, including vegetarian and vegan options. Some popular items include the whipped feta dish that comes with crispy bread.

Suffolk Punch also has beer, craft cocktails and specialty drinks, like lattes. There’s even a seasonal menu with items like the Peach Cobbler Italian Soda, an alcohol-free option topped with sweet foam — Madeline’s personal favorite.

IRO Bar & Lounge

IRO is located inside the Hyatt Centric Hotel in SouthPark and has a little bit of everything to offer. From coffee specialties to small plates, lunch and brunch options, IRO’s menu can be enjoyed by all.

The menu also offers cafe-style sweets like macaroons and pastries, as well as sandwiches, soups and salads, in addition to cocktails and wine.