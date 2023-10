Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish Uptown is set to open soon.

Back in January, we reported that Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish would be expanding into Uptown with its third location at 413 Dalton Avenue.

Today, via Instagram, the team announced Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish Uptown would open “this week.” According to the post, the newest location will offer specialty cocktails and live entertainment in addition to its well-known Southern comfort food favorites.