Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash where a motorcyclist was killed after a collision involving a CATS bus in north Charlotte Thursday.

According to a statement from CMPD, at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of N. Graham Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers got there, they located a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle and a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus with front-end damage.

Officers found the motorcyclist lying in the roadway. MEDIC pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The department has not released the identity of the motorcyclist to the public and will not do so until the family has been notified.

The driver of the CATS bus, 47-year-old Latesha Denae Buckley, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to CMPD’s preliminary investigation, the Yamaha was traveling on N. Graham Street at high speed when it struck the CATS bus as it was making a left turn.

Police said impairment status is unknown for the motorcyclist. Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.