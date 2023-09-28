|Thursday
|MJ: Enjoy this classic musical and relive the legendary song and dance moves of Michael Jackson at Belk Theater.
Crossroad Cinema series: Grab your lawn chair or blanket and catch a free movie at Camp North End.
|Friday
|Uncorked Experience Wine Fest Sneaker Gala: Elevate your fine dining experience as you enjoy a 5-course meal expertly paired with exquisite black-owned wines.
OUR SKATE: YVY outdoor skating rink: Grab your family and friends to enjoy this outdoor skating rink at Camp North End.
Live Music at The Wine Loft: Wind down after the long week with music and your choice of wine.
|Saturday
|Charlotte International Arts Festival: The annual multi-week celebration kicks off with a number of artistic creations, innovations and programming across Queen City.
Wine and Food Festival: Enjoy a day-drinking garden party in Ballantyne’s Backyard filled with lots of flavorful wine, green grass, great music, and more.
Silent Party Charlotte: Put on some wireless headphones and dance to the hip-hop vs. R&B sounds from alternating playlists.
|Sunday
|Carolina Panthers: Visit Bank of America Stadium to watch the Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings.
Yoga on the Rooftop: Head to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture for rooftop yoga this Sunday.
Tobi Lou: Perish Blue Tour: The “Buff Baby” artist continues his tour at the Underground.
|Parent’s Corner
|Narnia the Musical (Fri-Sat): Bring the whole family to enjoy a show filled with magic and music. Based on C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”
Kids in Nature Day (Sat): Head to the park this weekend for a day of eco-friendly exhibits and vendors for kids and families to enjoy. Plus, enjoy crafts, hikes, scavenger hunts and more.
Girl Scouts Family Fun Fair (Sat): Join the Girl Scouts for a day of inflatable sides, snow cones and double dutch. You’ll also get to meet Girl Scouts from different troupes!