With fall comes a rise in the desire for warm drinks, like coffee and seasonal beverages. And there’s no shortage of options in Charlotte.

Though large chain coffee shops may be your go-to, there are a number of locally-owned coffee shops where you can get your morning brew. Many offer space to sit and work; some even serve food and dessert options.

QCity Metro has compiled a list of shops to visit this season:

Archive CLT – 2023 Beatties Ford Road, Suite D

At this West End shop, you can sip coffee while you enjoy some Black cultural archives, from magazines to vinyl records. Archive also sells baked goods and offers space to work and connect.

Community Matters Cafe – 821 W. First Street

This non-profit restaurant also serves breakfasts, sandwiches & salads amid warehouse-style decor and outdoor seating near Bank of America stadium. The menu offers desserts, including the signature Morning Bun, a sugar-crusted flaky pastry with cinnamon sugar filling and orange zest.

Crane Coffee – 550 South Caldwell Street

Crane Coffee is all about saving the planet, serving handcrafted coffee with organic ingredients in compostable cups and lids made from plant material. A customer favorite drink is the sea salted caramel latte. They also serve made-from-scratch bagels and breakfast bites.

CRTV Lab Coffee – 2400 Greenland Avenue

Located in the basement of Shiloh Baptist Church, CRTV Lab Coffee has pastries, coffee and specialty drinks. The site also serves as a co-working space for local creatives and entrepreneurs.

Gotcha Matcha – 222 West Boulevard, Suite S112

This newly opened pop-up shop in South End offers coffee, matcha, tea and baked goods. One of the house favorites is the cinnamon roll.

My Story Cafe – 120 Brevard Court, Suite A

Located in Uptown, My Story Café is where patrons can find the perfect spot to cozy up and grab a book from the community library. The shop is also known for its boba tea and fresh fruit teas.

Smelly Cat Cafe – 514 E. 36th Street

This longtime favorite in Noda offers coffee, tea, baked goods and desserts. Smelly Cat offers daily coffee specials and homemade syrups, including spiced brown sugar. There’s also outdoor seating.

Not Just Coffee – multiple locations throughout Charlotte

This cafe has multiple locations across Charlotte and offers a variety of coffee drinks, including expresso mules and honey lavender lattes. Menu options vary by location, and customers can purchase coffee grounds to brew at home.

Coco and the Director – 100 W. Trade Street

Located in the heart of Uptown, this stylish cafe offers gourmet coffee. The shop offers sandwiches and desserts, including its popular banana bread cronuts. It also serves as a working space with plenty of seating options to meet or get work done.

CupLux Coffee Drive-Thru – 3115 Freedom Drive

Get your coffee without leaving the comfort of your vehicle. CupLux offers several unique menu options, headlined by the customer favorites caramel latte, the cold brew slushie and iced lemon loaf.

Evoke Coffee Company – 1519 Central Ave

This cafe offers a number of personalized options created by owner Joe Keenan. One of his latest creations is the cold fashion, a strong expresso drink (w/o alcohol) with a sweet and smoky profile. The shop also hosts Coffee After Dark, an evening open discussion series for Black professionals and creatives to talk about community issues.

This mobile coffee truck serves locally roasted coffee & espresso and hand-crafted beverages throughout Charlotte. The truck has a seasonal menu, which includes its white mocha and pumpkin spice latte. Patrons can also purchase smoothies and pastries.

This list is updating…