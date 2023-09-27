Mecklenburg County homeowners have a few weeks left to get support with paying property taxes.

Yulonda Griffin, Director of the Department of Community Resources, gave an update on Helping Out Mecklenburg’s Homeowners with Economic Support (HOMES) program during the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting yesterday.

The HOMES program helps low-to-moderate-income homeowners reduce the costs associated with owning a home in Charlotte by providing a credit of 25% – up to $660 – of their owed property tax.

Why it matters: 49% of applicants for the HOMES program were Black, Griffin said. And as the county’s home prices soar, some residents are having difficulty paying property taxes.

Eligibility for the program is based on residency, tax status, income, and other considerations, such as not being enrolled in other property tax relief programs.

HOMES by the numbers:

Around 46% of applications who applied in FY22 reapplied in FY23

As of Sept. 21, 2,937 applications were submitted; 1,617 were approved

In FY23, 2,551 applications were submitted; 1,347 applications were approved

The average amount awarded FY24 was $549

The program has a budget of $12,142,857. So far, $831,474 in grants has been approved.

The program can serve up to 25,000 residents, Griffin said. Applications are open through Nov. 17, 2023.