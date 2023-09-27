Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday in Plaza Midwood.

According to a statement from the department, around 12:59 a.m., officers found a 2005 Jaguar XJ8 that was overturned and sitting in a creek near Aintree Road. Medic pronounced the passenger, 41-year-old Elizabeth Washington, dead.

The driver, 31-year-old Santario Washington, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, the Jaguar was driving at a high rate of speed on the Plaza when it ran off the road and overturned. Police said impairment and speed led to the crash.

CMPD has warrants for Washington for felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving. The warrants will be served once he is released from the hospital.

