Drake and 21 Savage were in Charlotte over the weekend for a two-day tour stop. Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour sold out both nights at the Spectrum Center and drew crowds by the thousands. Here are seven surprises from inside the show.

1. $10,000 for a fan

Midway through Drake’s first set, he mentioned a fan’s sign. The sign said that he had flown by himself from Colorado to see the show. Drake announced he would cover the fan’s cost to get back home and give him “ten racks” — ten thousand dollars — too.

2. J. Cole acknowledgment…but no surprise

It’s no secret that Drake and J. Cole have a bond of some sort; Drake co-headlined the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C., earlier this year. Drake even surprised fans at his Toronto show with a J. Cole appearance, leaving many N.C. fans hopeful for the same. When he opened the show in Charlotte Saturday night, he mentioned J. Cole — an N.C.-native first — and the arena went wild. Drake announced that he couldn’t do a show in Charlotte without acknowledging the N.C. rapper. Much to many fans’ disappointment, the surprise J. Cole performance they were hopeful for didn’t materialize.

3. New spins on old favorites

It’s undeniable that Drake’s career has been successful; he has many hits. The Canadian-born rapper has 294 Billboard Hot 100 hits, 12 number-one albums on the Billboard 200, and 11 number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Due to time constraints, it would have been impossible to perform all of his fan favorites, but during a break from the main stage, Drake managed to take fans through a medley of a few of them — with a new sound. While his DJ played an Afrobeats-esque mix of songs like “Controlla,” “Passionfruit,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” and others, the crowd got to experience his hits in a new way.

4. Motivational speeches

Drake has never shied from expressing his emotions — he has quite a few ballads — and fans got to experience that during the show. More than once during the show, he acknowledged the grief or hardships fans might be experiencing and thanked them for taking a night to spend with him. At one point, he stopped performing and encouraged concertgoers to meet someone nearby to hug or “show love” somehow. At the show’s end, he reminded fans to choose their circles wisely and the importance of genuine connections. “Surround yourself with people that allow you to be yourself.”

5. A callback to CIAA

Charlotte’s hosting of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s basketball tournament over the years has drawn in many artists and celebrities, including an early-career Drake. During the show, he reflected on performing at parties during the conference many years ago. He said having a tour date in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center – with two sold-out shows — was a full circle moment from when he “performed [at CIAA parties] in front of like 500 people.”

6. Central Cee opened

There have been various openers and surprises on the tour. In other cities, Sexyy Redd, Lil Wayne and J. Cole have surprised fans and warmed up for the stage — or performed between sets — for Drake. At Charlotte’s show, British rapper Central Cee opened the show and performed some of his TikTok-viral hits like “Sprinter.”

7. Lights, fire and flying objects

Most rappers aren’t known for theatrics during their concerts, but Drake’s show incorporated elements that could “wow” many fans. Throughout the show, large objects — a paper plane, a ghost bride, the grim reaper and more — flew through the air and circled the stage. Lights displays changed throughout the night, keeping the centerstage fresh and illuminated, and a few times, fire came up from the stage’s middle and enhanced the show’s excitement.